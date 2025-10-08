Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 511539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

