Canopy Partners LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.