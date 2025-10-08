Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 4690144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86.

Get Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 200.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 519,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 346,518 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 67,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000.

About Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.