Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 30933720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

