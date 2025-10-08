Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.09 and last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 2157470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

