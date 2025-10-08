Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 2.2%
OTCMKTS:ETCG opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
