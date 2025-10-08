NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 32 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 864.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $480.91 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.46.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

