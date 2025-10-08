SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Stock Holdings Lifted by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $595.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $590.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

