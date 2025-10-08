Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 223,045 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 139,376 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of XLF opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

