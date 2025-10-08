NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

