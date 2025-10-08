Somerville Kurt F Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:DHR opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.41. The company has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

