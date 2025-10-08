Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Drops By 34.9%

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.2%
BCV stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.
About Bancroft Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.