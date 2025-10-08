Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Drops By 34.9%

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.2%

BCV stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

