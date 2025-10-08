Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,900 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLC opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $61.89.
About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
