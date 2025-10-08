SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 1097133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 201,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Collier Financial increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,098.1% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

