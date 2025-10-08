NBT Bank N A NY Has $6.38 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,063,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,490,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,332,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,435 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,720,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,559,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,354,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

