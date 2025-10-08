NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,319 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.02. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

