Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 661 ($8.87) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.86), with a volume of 206844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 656 ($8.81).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 620.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 564.01. The company has a market cap of £881.47 million, a PE ratio of 2,076.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.