NBT Bank N A NY Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $211.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $214.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

