Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Buys 120 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IYR opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

