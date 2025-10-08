Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.