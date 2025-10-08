Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Holdings Increased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

