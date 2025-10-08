Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $15.62. Lands’ End shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 186,793 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lands’ End currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $460.85 million, a P/E ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 0.46%.The business had revenue of $294.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Lands’ End has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9,138.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 24.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

