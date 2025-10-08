London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.87 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.10). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 20,320 shares changing hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.82. The company has a market cap of £6.83 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.09.

London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.50) EPS for the quarter. London & Associated Properties had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

