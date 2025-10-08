Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.57.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

