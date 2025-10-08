SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Position Lowered by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.