CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $484.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $286.78 and a one year high of $517.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.24, a PEG ratio of 116.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total transaction of $1,107,349.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,946.56. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.81.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

