Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.0%

KO stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $287.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

