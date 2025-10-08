Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 9,022 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

