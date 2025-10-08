Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Stock Holdings Lessened by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,586,000 after acquiring an additional 736,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.36. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $178.43.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

