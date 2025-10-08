Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 3,671 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.84. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

