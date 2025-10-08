iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

