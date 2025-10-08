Canopy Partners LLC Sells 23 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Canopy Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,163.42. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.