Canopy Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Canopy Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $363.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.44 and its 200 day moving average is $352.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

