LifeSteps Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

