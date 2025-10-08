Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after buying an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after buying an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

