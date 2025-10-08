Watershed Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after purchasing an additional 773,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $844.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $736.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.03. The company has a market cap of $799.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.94.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

