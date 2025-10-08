Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 3,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.73 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

