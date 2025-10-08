Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $218.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.