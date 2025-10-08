Kidder Stephen W Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kidder Stephen W lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $211.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $226.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

