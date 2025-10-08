RMG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

