Lansing Street Advisors Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $363.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

