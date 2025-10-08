Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 4.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price objective (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,163.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.