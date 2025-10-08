REAP Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

REAP Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after buying an additional 2,234,266 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after buying an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,932,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.