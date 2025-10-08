Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 581.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 92,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $482.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $486.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

