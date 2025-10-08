Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,152,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $369.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.86. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

