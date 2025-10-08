OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 971.0% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

VB stock opened at $255.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

