Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

