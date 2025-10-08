Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 53.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.91.

Boeing stock opened at $221.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

