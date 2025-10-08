Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $345,100,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.67. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total value of $542,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,500,313.72. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,679,535 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

