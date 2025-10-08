Canopy Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Canopy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $296,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

